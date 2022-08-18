Time is ticking to check out the Kansas Museum of History

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On September 4th, the Kansas Museum of History will close its doors for nearly two years and will plan to reopen with completely new exhibits.

The only staples that will be kept through renovations is the train and the Stan Herd Mural.

Patrick Zollner who is the Executive Director of the Kansas Historical Society says, when the doors open again, it will be a totally new museum.

There’s so many better technologies in ways to better tell a story of Kansas and history. We are utilizing new technologies for a more interactive experience, it will be a true wow when it reopens.

From now until September 3rd, the museum will be offering free admission!

