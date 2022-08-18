Time is ticking to check out the Kansas Museum of History

Patrick Zollner who is the Executive Director of the Kansas Historical Society says, when the doors open again, it will be a totally new museum.
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On September 4th, the Kansas Museum of History will close its doors for nearly two years and will plan to reopen with completely new exhibits.

The only staples that will be kept through renovations is the train and the Stan Herd Mural.

Patrick Zollner who is the Executive Director of the Kansas Historical Society says, when the doors open again, it will be a totally new museum.

There’s so many better technologies in ways to better tell a story of Kansas and history. We are utilizing new technologies for a more interactive experience, it will be a true wow when it reopens.

From now until September 3rd, the museum will be offering free admission!

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Topeka Museum of History will close for a year and a half
Topeka Museum of History will close for a year and a half
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC logo. (PRNewsFoto/Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate...
Real estate company celebrates new Topeka location
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Rep. Steven Johnson and Sen. Caryn Tyson
Tyson concedes GOP State Treasurer race to Johnson