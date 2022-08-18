Thursday forecast: Seasonal today, storm chance tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch out for patchy fog this morning but once the fog dissipates, the weather will be similar to yesterday just a few degrees warmer and mostly sunny skies. Hit and miss showers/storms return tomorrow with dry conditions for the weekend.

Taking Action:

1. While the rain chance exists all day tomorrow into tomorrow evening, it’s not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans right now because the rain is not expected to be widespread but have a Plan B in case you need to adjust your plans shortly before your event. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary concerns the entire time with an added threat for a few strong to severe storms by the afternoon/evening.



The best and only chance of rain in the next 8 days will occur tomorrow however there remains a low chance some rain could move in late tonight and rain with a few storms could linger into Friday evening. Similar to the rainfall distribution earlier this week, most spots will likely only get 0.05″-0.25″ but there will be some spots that get more than 0.25″ and could even get near 1″.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Low chance for a few showers/storms mainly after 4am near the Nebraska border. Lows in the mid 60s Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers/storms all day however the better chance of rain will likely be in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

As the rain pushes to the south Friday night, the majority of the rain will stay in southern Kansas throughout the weekend however a few showers/storms could get close to I-35. Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

Next week there’s slight differences in the models on how warm it will be, whether highs remain in the mid-upper 80s or get up in the low-mid 90s is the question. The 8 day is leaning more toward the hotter potential but don’t be surprised if the temperatures are adjusted in the coming days. The best chance of rain next week may not be until the end of the week into the weekend.

Hail/wind risk possible with any storms in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

