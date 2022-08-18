Real estate company celebrates new Topeka location

By Bryan Grabauskas and Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A real estate company has moved into a new Topeka location.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate held a ribbon cutting this afternoon at their new location, 2901 SW Burlingame.

The owners, Abbey and Wade Wostal say they are excited to work with the Topeka community.

“We have a very on-hands approach, we’re team-oriented. We utilize all each other’s strengths to serve our clients better,” Wade Wostal said.

You can reach the Wostals at bhgre.com or call them at 785-367-4747.

