Real estate company celebrates new Topeka location
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A real estate company has moved into a new Topeka location.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate held a ribbon cutting this afternoon at their new location, 2901 SW Burlingame.
The owners, Abbey and Wade Wostal say they are excited to work with the Topeka community.
“We have a very on-hands approach, we’re team-oriented. We utilize all each other’s strengths to serve our clients better,” Wade Wostal said.
You can reach the Wostals at bhgre.com or call them at 785-367-4747.
