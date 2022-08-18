Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park.

Officials say the discovery on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.

Park officials had no more information about the discovery to make public on Thursday.

The shoe was spotted in Abyss Pool, a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake with a temperature of about 140 degrees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE
Kansans to place first legal sports bets on Sept. 1
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman describes frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Probe of top secret docs at Trump estate in ‘early stages’