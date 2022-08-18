Osage City man arrested for drugs after traffic stop

Shane Dieker
Shane Dieker(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop near Osage County led to the location of narcotics which sent an Osage City man to jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, just before 4:30 p.m. Shane Dieker, 45, of Osage City, was pulled over by deputies at 229th and US-56 Highway, near Osage City. During the stop, narcotics were located in Decker’s vehicle.

Dieker was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license is suspended

