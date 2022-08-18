One hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka

One person has been hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley.

Officers said they found one person with a gunshot wound. They were rushed to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released as the shooting remains under investigation.

