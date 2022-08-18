No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside

FILE
FILE(source)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a school bus driven by Dennis L. Kresin, 54, of Salina, was stopped dropping off a child when a 2012 Chevy Camaro driven by Gladys Gilder, 70, of Salina, backed out of the driveway and into the closed doors of the bus.

KHP noted that Kresin, a school bus monitor and four children were all on the bus at the time, however, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

Latest News

FILE
Newton man hospitalized after falling out of golf cart he was driving
FILE
Air-borne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
Motorcycle crash
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
Near seasonal temperatures to end the work week
Seasonal today, rain tomorrow