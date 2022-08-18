No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a school bus driven by Dennis L. Kresin, 54, of Salina, was stopped dropping off a child when a 2012 Chevy Camaro driven by Gladys Gilder, 70, of Salina, backed out of the driveway and into the closed doors of the bus.

KHP noted that Kresin, a school bus monitor and four children were all on the bus at the time, however, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.