Newton man hospitalized after falling out of golf cart he was driving

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling out of the golf cart he was driving Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of James Ct. in Newton with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said a golf cart had been headed east on James Ct. when the driver, Cale M. Lasiter, 22, of Newton, fell out of the vehicle. This is when the cart left the road and flipped on its side in a driveway.

KHP said Lasiter was rushed to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also noted that Lasiter was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

