Newton man hospitalized after falling out of golf cart he was driving

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling out of the golf cart he was driving Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of James Ct. in Newton with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said a golf cart had been headed east on James Ct. when the driver, Cale M. Lasiter, 22, of Newton, fell out of the vehicle. This is when the cart left the road and flipped on its side in a driveway.

KHP said Lasiter was rushed to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also noted that Lasiter was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Robert Thornbrough
One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase

Latest News

FILE
Air-borne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
Motorcycle crash
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
Near seasonal temperatures to end the work week
Seasonal today, rain tomorrow
Topeka Police responded to the incident just before 1 a.m.
Gunshot victim taken to hospital