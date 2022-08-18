New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC).

Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer on the project. The New Beginning Baptist Church is selling the land for the project.

The new housing development will be located at SE Adams St. and SE 37th St. The total cost of the project, which is currently slated to begin construction in the early summer of 2023, is estimated to be $7,255,468.

“Cornerstone of Topeka is excited to be part of the largest housing development in our history. Affordable housing, especially for seniors is in high demand, and we are happy to continue our work to address that challenge,” said Chris Palmer, Executive Director of Cornerstone of Topeka.

Southern Hills Senior Homes will be made up of 12 duplexes (2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom) and a community building. All units will be one-level with 1,034 Sq. Ft. of living space. Additional amenities will include a backyard patio, range oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

“We look forward to bringing another affordable housing development to Topeka, Kansas so Topeka residents can have more quality affordable housing options,” Brent Williams, President of Excel Development Group, said.

