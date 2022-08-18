Motorcycle accident hospitalizes driver in Kansas City

FILE
FILE(ARC Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle accident left one person in the hospital in Kansas City on Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the I-35 ramp at Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1989 Honda 250 Motorcycle driven by Nicholas Lynch, 43, of Shawnee, was headed south on the ramp from Southwest Blvd. onto I-35 while a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Conor Lamplugh, 28, of Chicago, was headed north on the ramp.

In order to avoid traffic, KHP said Lynch made an illegal U-turn in the median and hit the front end of Lamplugh’s vehicle.

KHP noted that Lynch was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries while Lamplugh was released from the scene with no injuries.

KHP also indicated that Lynch was wearing a helmet.

