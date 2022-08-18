Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby.

While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.

TPS said the move came as the Kansas Highway Patrol addressed a matter involving a traffic incident that did not involve students or staff.

TPS also noted that there was no disruption to the school day or any threat to staff or students.

13 NEWS has reached out to KHP about the incident and awaits a response.

