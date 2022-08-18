Manhattan man arrested after hitting, knocking woman’s tooth out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man remains behind bars after he allegedly knocked a woman’s tooth out when he hit her.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.

When officers arrived, they said a 24-year-old woman reported that a man, later identified as Dickson Ochanda, 34, of Manhattan, had hit her and knocked out one of her teeth.

RCPD said the woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of facial injuries.

RCPD also said Ochanda was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for domestic battery where he remains behind bars on a $2,000 bond.

