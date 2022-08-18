LMH Health, OrthoKansas named official health providers for Baker University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health and OrthoKansas are now the official healthcare providers for student-athletes at Baker University.

LMH Health and Baker University say they are proud to announce that the health network and OrthoKansas have been named as the official healthcare providers for student-athletes at the university.

LMH said it and OrthoKansas have partnered on the field with NCAA Division I, NAIA, and semi-professional and high school athletes for more than 45 years.

OrthoKansas - which employs experts in sports medicine and orthopedic care - said it provides innovative treatments and therapy for athletes of all ages and abilities which allows student-athletes to maximize their lifelong health and safely return to preinjury performance.

“LMH Health and OrthoKansas are excited to expand orthopedic care services to student-athletes at Baker University,” said Jared Abel, associate vice president of strategy and service lines for LMH Health. “Members of the OrthoKansas team of fellowship-trained sports medicine physicians and orthopedic surgeons will provide highly specialized, comprehensive orthopedic care to help student-athletes stay active and healthy—close to home.”

OrthoKansas said it is also a regional destination for progressive, multidisciplinary orthopedic and sports medicine care. It said two providers will serve Baker - Emily Heronemus, DO, and Stephan Prô, MD.

LMH said Heronemus is a primary care sports physician who performs procedures like injections and other minimally invasive and noninvasive procedures.

“I have been caring for athletes in the training room at Baker and in the clinic since I began at OrthoKansas,” Dr. Heronemus shared. “This solidifies the partnership and ensures healthcare coverage and support for student-athletes. I’m thrilled to see it continue to grow and strengthen.”

Meanwhile, LMH said Prô practices orthopedic sports medicine and performs surgery when appropriate.

“OrthoKansas has been providing care for the Baker student body and athletes for many years. The opportunity to demonstrate that ongoing commitment through this partnership helps us ensure that we are able to commit the necessary resources to provide the highest level of care for Baker student-athletes close to the community where they live and play,” said Dr. Prô.

LMH noted that student-athletes who need imaging can turn to its advanced imaging center, which includes a team of two musculoskeletal, fellowship-trained diagnostic radiologists who specialize in sports medicine. It said specialized orthopedic imaging units with advanced 3D viewing capabilities allow for same-day results and more precise treatment plans.

“Baker Athletics has worked closely with LMH and OrthoKansas for many years, and the care our student-athletes receive has been top notch and extremely helpful in keeping them on the field of play,” said Baker University Director of Athletics Susan Decker. “We look forward to continuing to grow that relationship.”

