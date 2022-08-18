Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman will spend a year on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 back after her Medicaid fraud conviction.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to one count of Medicaid Fraud.

AG Schmidt said Lee was sentenced in Leavenworth District Court by Judge Gerald R. Kuckelman on one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program. She was sentenced to pay a total of $3,519.44 in restitution and a $1,000 fine.

Schmidt noted that Lee will also serve one year of supervised probation.

Schmit said an investigation found that Lee had falsely billed the Medicaid program while she served as a personal care attendant for her mother-in-law - the Medicaid beneficiary. Lee had submitted false claims as if she had provided home care for her mother-in-law after she had been hospitalized and died.

The AG noted that the case was part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” a cooperative effort between his office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General to investigate fraudulent billing for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes.

Schmidt said the sentencing brings the first case to a close in the joint effort to crack down on those who take advantage of the federal- and state-administered health programs.

The AG indicated that other investigations remain ongoing and are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities.

