KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler.

KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
Governor Kelly kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for...
Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka
FILE
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
FILE
Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud