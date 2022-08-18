KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler.

KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.