Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka Seaman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Seaman had a new leader running the program in Jared Swafford. The message in year two, “believe.”

The Vikings finished last season at 6-4 and five of those wins came at home.

Seaman fell in sectionals to Blue Valley Southwest out of Overland Park, 44-37.

A high powered offense last year that scored nearly 46 points per game, a lot of those weapons are gone, like Wide receivers Casen Stallbaumer, Brody Gormley, Quarterback Camden Barta and a couple of others.

Seniors and two-way players like Bryson Vawter and Sean Miller will be a huge part in the team’s success.

A message of believing but also competing from Swafford has the players buying in.

“Believe in yourself,” Middle Linebacker and Running Back Bryson Vawter said. “Don’t listen to what everybody else has to think. Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates, believe in your coaches, believe in the community and the cards will fall.”

“We’re really starting to find our groove with him (Swafford). We’re starting to come together more as a team and each guy is starting to trust each other more,” Defensive end and Right Guard Sean Miller said.

Being one of the vocal leaders on this team, Vawter wants to continue that to help the younger guys.

“My big thing is if newer guys come in, I obviously want to build them up and make our program better for years to come,” Vawter said. “If they have questions I’m always open to answering questions because I want to be an addition to the coaching staff if they can’t go to the coaches. I want to be someone that they can talk to and get guys where they need to be.”

Miller talked about his new role and switching to defensive end and how it will benefit him and the team.

“It’s really making me become better because when I go to offense I can really understand what the defense is doing better and I can go full speed and know what they’re going to do,” Miller said.

Swafford is grateful for his previous senior class and how they molded together.

“We talk about this all the time, if we want to be the program that we wanted to be, you should have great senior classes and you should ose great players,” Swafford said. “Our job as coaches and players is to prepare and then replace and fill in with more great players.

It was a successful season last year, but Swafford is already seeing changes.

“The summer was huge. We were a lot more involved in camps and going out and trying some of these new things that we’ve been wanting to do,” Swafford said. “Not only build off of the stuff we had success with before but again build and create new things and see what we liked and didn’t like.”

