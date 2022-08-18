Kansans to place first legal sports bets on Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans finally have a date that they can officially place their legal sports bets.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, that four state-owned casinos will start accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on Sept. 1 and will officially open on Sept. 8.
The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon as the state prepares to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs during the upcoming football season.
Gov. Kelly said sports wagering - like all gaming in Kansas - is owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery. Under temporary rules and regulations, the state’s four casino gaming partners can start to launch bets just in time for the first NFL game on Sept. 8.
The Kansas Lottery told 13 NEWS that Kansans will be able to place their bets starting at noon on the first for the 1:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals game against the Chicago White Sox. Residents will then be able to place bets for the football season starting on the 8th.
Kelly noted that the casinos contracted with the state to offer the option through independent platforms include:
- Boot Hill Casino & Resort - Ford Co., near Dodge City
- Kansas Star Casino - Mulvane
- Hollywood Casino - at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City
- Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel - Pittsburg
The Governor also said Tribal casinos are working to align on contracts with the State for sports wagering. She said the casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.
“Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Kelly said. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”
Kelly noted that operators have started to be granted a 1-year provisional license based on past performance in other states. She said the platforms that have been granted contracts will be announced soon.
The Governor indicated that Kansans will be able to use any of the state-approved platforms within the geographic boundaries of the state.
“This announcement represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, our casino and tribal partners,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”
Bets can be placed in state-operated casinos or on mobile apps. However, residents must be in Kansas when placing bets. If residents cross state lines to a state that it is not legal, such as Missouri, geolocation tags built into the apps will shut the application down.
The move has been in the works for about four years and was finally passed by the Kansas Legislature in May 2022 and signed by Governor Laura Kelly. The bill was made law in July.
The Kansas Lottery Commission has released a video to explain the announcement.
