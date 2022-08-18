Inmate body slams, hospitalizes Riley Co. corrections officer

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. corrections officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate body slammed him.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Riley Co. Jail at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery.

When officers arrived, they said a 29-year-old male corrections officer reported that a 20-year-old inmate “body slammed” him in his cell and stole the guard’s radio and keys.

RCPD noted that the inmate was quickly restrained by other corrections officers.

According to the Department, the officer who was body-slammed was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his back pain and scrapes. He was later released.

RCPD indicated that the inmate was taken to Osawatomie State Hospital for mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

Latest News

Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after hitting, knocking woman’s tooth out
FILE
78-year-old woman given citation after crash sends 17-year-old to hospital
Boaters flock to Lake Perry for the Midwest Boat Festival on Aug. 13, 2020.
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival