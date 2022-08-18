Inmate body slams, hospitalizes Riley Co. corrections officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. corrections officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate body slammed him.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Riley Co. Jail at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery.

When officers arrived, they said a 29-year-old male corrections officer reported that a 20-year-old inmate “body slammed” him in his cell and stole the guard’s radio and keys.

RCPD noted that the inmate was quickly restrained by other corrections officers.

According to the Department, the officer who was body-slammed was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his back pain and scrapes. He was later released.

RCPD indicated that the inmate was taken to Osawatomie State Hospital for mental health evaluation.

