Gunshot victim taken to hospital

One person injured in gunshot that happened overnight
Topeka Police responded to the incident just before 1 a.m.
Topeka Police responded to the incident just before 1 a.m.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18.

The incident is still being investigated, and we will update as further details become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Washburn Women's Soccer held its photo day Wednesday
Washburn women’s soccer has fiery spirit heading into 2022
Seaman head coach Jared Swafford
Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka Seaman
Don'Aiha
Wednesday’s Child - Extreme Family Finding
Wednesday's Child - Extreme Family Finding