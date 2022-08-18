Gunshot victim taken to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18.

The incident is still being investigated, and we will update as further details become available.

