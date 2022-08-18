Governor Kelly kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state.

“The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m grateful for the opportunity today to celebrate their accomplishments and the critical goods and services they provide to our communities, our state, and our world,” said Governor Kelly. Given we saw record-breaking agricultural exports last year, I’ve never been more confident in the agriculture community’s ability to lead our state toward continued success.”

Governor Kelly highlighted the importance of the industry to Kansas: In 2021, agriculture contributed nearly $70 billion to the Kansas economy and fueled nearly 240,000 jobs, which is 12% of Kansas’ workforce. Earlier this year, she announced that Kansas exported $5.35 billion of agricultural goods, which is the most in state’s history.

At the conference, attendees will spend their morning attending breakout sessions focused on specific agricultural sectors including traditional agricultural areas such as beef, pork, corn, wheat, as well as sectors such as specialty livestock, agricultural technology, and cotton.

“Many of the initiatives that we have seen realized in recent years were born at previous Kansas Ag Growth Summits, said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “As leaders from across all sectors of agriculture engage in active discussion about how we can move this industry forward, we know that collaboration benefits the entire state of Kansas.”

For more about the 2022 Kansas Ag Growth Summit, and the full Ag Growth Project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for...
Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka
FILE
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
FILE
Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud