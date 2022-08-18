Governor Kelly kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state.

“The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m grateful for the opportunity today to celebrate their accomplishments and the critical goods and services they provide to our communities, our state, and our world,” said Governor Kelly. Given we saw record-breaking agricultural exports last year, I’ve never been more confident in the agriculture community’s ability to lead our state toward continued success.”

Governor Kelly highlighted the importance of the industry to Kansas: In 2021, agriculture contributed nearly $70 billion to the Kansas economy and fueled nearly 240,000 jobs, which is 12% of Kansas’ workforce. Earlier this year, she announced that Kansas exported $5.35 billion of agricultural goods, which is the most in state’s history.

At the conference, attendees will spend their morning attending breakout sessions focused on specific agricultural sectors including traditional agricultural areas such as beef, pork, corn, wheat, as well as sectors such as specialty livestock, agricultural technology, and cotton.

“Many of the initiatives that we have seen realized in recent years were born at previous Kansas Ag Growth Summits, said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “As leaders from across all sectors of agriculture engage in active discussion about how we can move this industry forward, we know that collaboration benefits the entire state of Kansas.”

For more about the 2022 Kansas Ag Growth Summit, and the full Ag Growth Project, click here.

