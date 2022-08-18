Former Hutchinson police officer charged with multiple sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Hutchinson police officer, accused as a serial sexual predator, made his first appearance in court. Todd Allen faces two dozen different charges in connection with multiple cases going back to 2012. They include rape, kidnapping, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and more.

Allen is charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Hutchinson parks between October 2012 and November 2018. He was a Hutchinson police officer during that time. He resigned from the force in late 2018, after Hutchinson’s current police chief, Jeff Hooper, took over and released the first details on the series of sexual assaults.

The assaults stopped after Hooper’s release of information, but the cases were later linked to a series of prowler reports between May 2019 and June 2022. Investigators were able to link Allen to all of the cases and make an arrest. He is set to appear back in court on September 21.

Police say there still may be some victims out there. If you have any information on these cases, call Hutchinson police or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS or Sergeant Jones at Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822.

