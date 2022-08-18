Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka

Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for a large fire.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer.

The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the June 30 blaze was intentionally set at the vacant building and that there were signs of forced entry and transient activity in the building.

Another fire was reported in the same vicinity on March 10. In that blaze, a man was reported to have suffered severe injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, a small excavator was placing debris from a large pile into dumpsters.

Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka.

