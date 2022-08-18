Cottonwood Falls man federally indicted on child pornography charges

Previously convicted of child sex crimes
Walter Haskin is indicted by a federal jury on charges of child pornography on Aug. 18, 2022.
Walter Haskin is indicted by a federal jury on charges of child pornography on Aug. 18, 2022.(KBI Offender Registry)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cottonwood Falls man previously convicted of child sex crimes has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged child pornography crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls, on child pornography crimes.

The Office indicated that Haskin was charged with one count of attempted distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint states that the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation after Dropbox submitted a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline that it had detected child pornography uploaded to Haskin’s account.

Haskin is also listed as a registered sex offender under the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Public Offender Registry. It noted that the registration was ordered for a separate incident in Illinois.

According to the registry, Haskin was convicted in June 2011 for the criminal sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy in Illinois that May. He has been registered as a sex offender since 2013.

