Late couple’s contemporary collection auctioned to benefit Topeka library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unique collection of a late, local couple is up for auction to benefit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library, part of their final wishes.

Claire and [Leo] Glenn Swogger spent years traveling and collecting contemporary modern art and furniture featuring unique Scandinavian and Danish designs mostly from the 60s and 70s, with some pieces from the 1980s.

The Library Foundation said Glenn met Claire during his final year of medical school. The two got married in New York in 1960. For years, the two shared a love for art and improving the community by getting involved, helping out, making financial contributions to multiple organizations, and creating the Redbud Foundation.

According to the Library Foundation, Glenn and Claire made small contributions to The Library Foundation for a while, but over time it began to grow as did their love for literature. Glenn even once served on The Library Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Unfortunately, The Library Foundation said that Claire passed away May 2, 2017, and Dr. [Leo] Glenn Swogger passed away on August 7, 2021. In their final wishes, Glenn and Claire wanted to continue promoting literacy and learning through both the Redbud Foundation and The Library Foundation, along with leaving their home and its contents to benefit The Library Foundation.

The items for sale can be found at the Armstrong Family Estate Services LLC., located at 7127 SE Forbes Ave. Owner Jeremy Armstrong describes the collection as one-of-a kind.

“This is one of the most unique collections we have ever come across,” Armstrong said. “It is something you do not typically see in Topeka, Kansas, it is more like a New York or California type of state. It is getting a lot of interest. These are one-of-a-kind items that you probably won’t see again, so I say get out there, bid, and love something.”

There will be open house previews Friday morning, August 19, at the SE Forbes location.

You can visit the Armstrong Family’s website to participate in the auction. Bidding ends 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

