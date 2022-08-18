Late couple’s contemporary collection auctioned to benefit Topeka library

Glenn and Claire Swogger are giving their personal collection to benefit the library
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unique collection of a late, local couple is up for auction to benefit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library, part of their final wishes.

Claire and [Leo] Glenn Swogger spent years traveling and collecting contemporary modern art and furniture featuring unique Scandinavian and Danish designs mostly from the 60s and 70s, with some pieces from the 1980s.

The Library Foundation said Glenn met Claire during his final year of medical school. The two got married in New York in 1960. For years, the two shared a love for art and improving the community by getting involved, helping out, making financial contributions to multiple organizations, and creating the Redbud Foundation.

According to the Library Foundation, Glenn and Claire made small contributions to The Library Foundation for a while, but over time it began to grow as did their love for literature. Glenn even once served on The Library Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Unfortunately, The Library Foundation said that Claire passed away May 2, 2017, and Dr. [Leo] Glenn Swogger passed away on August 7, 2021. In their final wishes, Glenn and Claire wanted to continue promoting literacy and learning through both the Redbud Foundation and The Library Foundation, along with leaving their home and its contents to benefit The Library Foundation.

The items for sale can be found at the Armstrong Family Estate Services LLC., located at 7127 SE Forbes Ave. Owner Jeremy Armstrong describes the collection as one-of-a kind.

“This is one of the most unique collections we have ever come across,” Armstrong said. “It is something you do not typically see in Topeka, Kansas, it is more like a New York or California type of state. It is getting a lot of interest. These are one-of-a-kind items that you probably won’t see again, so I say get out there, bid, and love something.”

There will be open house previews Friday morning, August 19, at the SE Forbes location.

You can visit the Armstrong Family’s website to participate in the auction. Bidding ends 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball...
K-State and Pete Hughes agree on extension
Pete Hughes
Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close...
KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
Todd Allen was charged with rape, kidnapping and sexual assault in Reno County on Thursday...
Former Hutchinson police officer charged with multiple sex crimes