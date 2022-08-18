Air-borne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went air-borne attempting to miss a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.

KHP noted that a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Tarrerae A. Grubb, 34, of Lenexa was headed north on I-35 as the right lane of the interstate was closed for construction. However, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Troy L. Cunningham, 63, of Emporia, pulled out of the construction lane into the driving lane.

According to the log, Grubb attempted to miss the semi-truck and entered the grassy median where her car was vaulted over a drainage culvert and came to a rest facing east. Meanwhile, Cunningham’s semi pulled back into the blocked-off construction zone.

KHP said Grubb and her passenger, Karen K. Hitt, 32, of Lenexa, were both rushed to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected minor injuries.

