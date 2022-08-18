78-year-old woman given citation after crash sends 17-year-old to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 78-year-old Manhattan woman was given a citation after a crash that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westloop Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Anna McCormick, 78, of Manhattan, had been hit by a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17-year-old female from Manhattan. They said that McCormick failed to yield at the intersection, resulting in the collision.

RCPD noted that the 17-year-old was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of head pain.

Officers also said McCormick was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

