11th grade TPS student admitted into college two years early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Early College Academy will be sending its second 11th grader to college in the fall.

Carolyn Parker, a junior at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC), will be attending Washburn University through a program funded by Topeka Public Schools and finalized through a partnership with Washburn. TPS and Washburn will recognize Parker for her accomplishments at TCALC Friday at 9:00 a.m.

The program is designed for the college prep students in TPS to apply for admissions at the end of their sophomore year in high school and gain acceptance. The college prep program opened in 2018 and the advanced level of coursework ensures students take their ACT exam as ninth-graders and gain a score that meets the college admission criteria.

The Early College Academy is the only program of its kind in this region as Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Washburn administration have partnered to allow the vision of the Topeka Public School District’s Early College Academy to come to life.

The district received partner donations to contribute to the cost of tuition that will provide the full scholarship for their first student to attend. Junior Carolyn Parker will graduate with her associate’s degree in liberal arts and her high school diploma at the same time.

