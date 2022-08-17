Woodston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for 2nd degree murder

STOCKTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodston man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, of Woodston was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 death of a northwest Kansas woman.

AG Schmidt said Wojtczuk was sentenced in Rooks Co. District Court by Judge Thomas J. Drees to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for one count of second-degree intentional murder and 8 months for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Schmidt noted that the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Wojtczuk was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years and serve 36 months post-release supervision.

According to Schmidt, a Rooks Co. jury convicted Wojtczuk in June after a 7-day trial for the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston.

