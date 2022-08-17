Woodston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for 2nd degree murder

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodston man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, of Woodston was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 death of a northwest Kansas woman.

AG Schmidt said Wojtczuk was sentenced in Rooks Co. District Court by Judge Thomas J. Drees to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for one count of second-degree intentional murder and 8 months for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Schmidt noted that the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Wojtczuk was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years and serve 36 months post-release supervision.

According to Schmidt, a Rooks Co. jury convicted Wojtczuk in June after a 7-day trial for the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Cirque Italia will be in Topeka from August 25th through August 28th.
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to Heartland Park
Dana Chandler
Defense in Dana Chandler case asks judge to waive right to speedy trial
Riley County reports ‘substantial’ COVID rate
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against...
Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting