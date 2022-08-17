With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

SCP+R said the ceremony will be held in Dornwood Park at 2815 SE 25th St. and will include a bicycle ride and groundbreaking for the final stretch of the trail needed to connect the county’s trail system throughout the community.

The Department said the Deer Creek Trail extension from SE 10th St. to SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park has been completed - leaving less than a mile of trail to construct through Robinson Family Park down to SE 29th St.

Once the last section is finished, SCP+R said cyclists will be able to ride from SW 20th St. and McClure up the 8.5-mile Shunga Trail to the Deer Creek Trail, 4.36 miles south to SE 29th St. and then est to Lake Shawnee where they can ride the 7-mile Lake Shawnee Trail.

With the short stretch downhill on SE 29th St. to Lake Shawnee, SCP+R said the total distance of the trail system is just over 20 miles.

“Trail connectivity is a key part of our Master Plan for Shawnee County Parks + Recreation,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “This is not only a milestone for connecting our trails, but it’s a milestone for quality of life in Shawnee County.”

Laurent added that businesses and families want to come to a community that has good parks and trail systems. He said such amenities also help retain residents.

SCP+R said Shawnee Co. commissioners Aaron Mays, Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn - as well as SCP+R leadership - will deliver remarks and then cut the ribbon. It said the members of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and Topeka Community Cycle Project will ride down the new stretch of trail.

After the ride, SCP+R said county officials will do a ceremonial groundbreaking to start the construction of the final 0.66 miles of trail.

