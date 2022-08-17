Wichita man charged with murder in 1-year-old son’s death

Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the...
Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. The boy's father, Kentrell Willingham, is set to appear in court on Aug. 15 to hear the charges against him.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was charged with first-degree murder and an alternative count of first-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son on Monday. Kentrell Willingham, 25 of Wichita, appeared in court in Sedgwick County where he was also charged with child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.

“Cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury and a defendant may be convicted of more than one of the alternative charges. However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense,” said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Wichita police said on July 28, Willingham and a family member, who has custody of the child, exchanged custody. A short time later, the boy become unresponsive and the family member drove the boy to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested Willingham and his girlfriend Xjohnna Roman Hannah in connection with the boy’s death.

Hannah was charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment on Aug. 2. She is no longer in jail.

Willingham remains free on bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 29. Both he and Hannah had bonds set at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

Latest News

Topeka West High School (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Hearing set to determine if Topeka West student accused of sex crimes will be prosecuted as adult
State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
Johnson leads Tyson with all counties reporting, narrow recount underway in GOP State Treasurer race
Gregory Seeley
Man who left phone at grocery store strikes deal in child porn case
Boys & Girls Club in Manhattan to expand after-school programming