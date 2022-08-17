Wednesday forecast: Warming back up the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use caution this morning, there is the potential for fog especially along and north of I-70. While highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday, it still remains below average for this time of year and the humidity will gradually decrease through the day leading to a comfortable August day.

Taking Action:

Uncertainty exists on how quickly clouds clear out today especially for areas south of I-70 but have the sunglasses, most spots will be mostly sunny especially by this afternoon.

The rain chance during the day Friday is low with the chance increasing toward the evening so if you have any outdoor plans especially after 6pm, keep checking back daily for updates on specific details on the probability storms impact any outdoor plans you have.



While the 8 day indicates dry conditions this weekend, there will be rain just to the south and east of the WIBW viewing area at times Saturday and Sunday so if there’s any shift in the storm track that could increase the chances of rain. This does include the potential for a brief shower Saturday afternoon for the Chiefs game but as of now will keep it mostly sunny and highs in the mid 80s.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog this morning mainly along and north of I-70. Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S around 5 mph. Humidity stays relatively low so it still won’t be bad.

Depending how much cloud clover moves in for Thursday night will depend on how cool it gets. If it remains clear low 60s are possible again but with more clouds, it’ll be more in the mid 60s. While there is a very low chance of rain on Friday especially in the afternoon, most of the day will be dry but will continue to monitor the trends in the next couple days.

Rain increases Friday night with most of the activity out of the area Saturday morning. IF rain does linger into the day Saturday it won’t be long and it won’t be widespread.

Generally speaking highs remain near average for this time of year next week with highs generally in the upper 80s-low 90s. Thursday may end up being the hottest day with mid to possibly upper 90s but then it cools back down on Friday.

Low risk of a hail/wind threat with any storms late afternoon into the evening (SPC/WIBW)

