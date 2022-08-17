Washburn volleyball ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn volleyball will start the 2022 season ranked in the same spot where they finished in 2021, as the number two team in the nation.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its Division II Preseason Coaches Poll on Wednesday with the Ichabods receiving 1,050 total points for the second spot in the initial top-25 rankings.

The Ichabods are one of four MIAA programs in the national poll, with each one being ranked in the top-15. Central Missouri comes in at 8, Nebraska-Kearney is 10, and Northwest Missouri is ranked 12. Reigning National Champion Tampa begins the season at number 1.

Washburn volleyball will return to the court after completing one of the most successful seasons in program history which included its first-ever appearance in the NCAA National Championship match. Washburn went 31-6 in 2021 and captured its third NCAA regional title.

The Ichabods will begin the new season with four matches on the road at the UNK Fall Classic in Kearney, Neb. beginning August 26.

