Washburn football embracing winning culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day seven of Washburn football practice, the team continues to fight.

Head coach Craig Schurig has told 13 Sports how important his team’s leadership will be this year. He says their O-line and D-line will be huge for them and produce in big moments.

Sixth year linebacker Grant Brunner echoed that message.

”We were just right on the cusp of breaking through the end of 2019,” Brunner said. “We started playing well and then just 2021, we put it all together and won some close games. I think just the experience in those close games is really what kind of gets you over that hump and I’m expecting big things in 2022.”

”Embrace the work ethic,” Schurig said. “We’ve talked about that a lot and embrace getting better and realize now that you’re not going to surprise teams, you may be the hunted in some games so embrace that and realize people are going to be coming after you.”

Washburn opens the season at home Sept. 1 against Lincoln University of Missouri.

