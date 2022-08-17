United Way of Greater Topeka volunteer nominations due August 22

(United Way of Greater Topeka)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members in Shawnee, Jackson, and Jefferson counties have until 5:00 p.m. on Monday to nominate their favorite local volunteer for United Way of Greater Topeka’s (UWGT) 2022 Ad Astra Volunteer Honors.

The Ad Astra Honors, now in their third year, were created to recognize outstanding community volunteers. Potential recipients must be nominated by someone in the community and then provide additional information about their volunteer journey for review by the UWGT subcommittee that oversees the honors.

To be considered for the award, candidates must:

  • Create or support a program that creates a long lasting impact in Jackson, Jefferson, or Shawnee counties.
  • Have completed more than 25 verified hours of service between August 2021 and August 2022 in one of UWGT’s impact areas:
    • Education
    • Health
    • Financial Stability
    • Basic Needs
  • Live, work, or learn in one of the counties they serve (Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee)

To nominate a deserving volunteer, click here.

