Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they found a 2014 RAM pickup truck had been headed east on the interstate when the driver, Joshua Clayton Howard, 48, of Houston, Texas, lost control of the vehicle. He said he had hydroplaned.

KHP said the truck entered the median and hit a barrier wall, bounced off, rolled over and slid across the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch.

Officials said Howard was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch
Kansas Highway Patrol
Larned man passes away after vehicle hits tree in highway ditch
80s the rest of the week with comfortable humidity levels especially for August standards
A nice day with decreasing clouds
And Gabby Grace will be swimming for University of Nebraska this fall.
Jumping in to honor Gabby and Isaac from the Topeka Swim Association