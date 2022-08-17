Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they found a 2014 RAM pickup truck had been headed east on the interstate when the driver, Joshua Clayton Howard, 48, of Houston, Texas, lost control of the vehicle. He said he had hydroplaned.

KHP said the truck entered the median and hit a barrier wall, bounced off, rolled over and slid across the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch.

Officials said Howard was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.