Stream advisory rescinded for Fancy Creek tributary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory for a Fancy Creek tributary has been rescinded after testing confirmed runoff wastewater from a nearby feed lot had not contaminated the stream.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Monday, Aug. 15, it rescinded a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch where it crosses All American Rd. near 1st Rd. in Washington Co. to Fancy Creek North Branch in Riley Co.

KDHE said the advisory had been issued on July 12 following periods of heavy rain. Officials had worried that the runoff wastewater from a nearby confined animal feeding operation had contaminated the stream.

However, the Department said water samples show no health risk associated with the unnamed tributary and water contact was deemed safe as of Monday.

