Stream advisory rescinded for Fancy Creek tributary

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory for a Fancy Creek tributary has been rescinded after testing confirmed runoff wastewater from a nearby feed lot had not contaminated the stream.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Monday, Aug. 15, it rescinded a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch where it crosses All American Rd. near 1st Rd. in Washington Co. to Fancy Creek North Branch in Riley Co.

KDHE said the advisory had been issued on July 12 following periods of heavy rain. Officials had worried that the runoff wastewater from a nearby confined animal feeding operation had contaminated the stream.

Stream Advisory issued for Fancy Creek tributary

However, the Department said water samples show no health risk associated with the unnamed tributary and water contact was deemed safe as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
FILE - Fentanyl
Rep. LaTurner to host conference following Fentanyl Roundtable
FILE - Milford Lake
Officials continue to monitor blue-green algae in Milford Lake
Equality Kansas marching in Pride parade in Wichita
LGBTQ community concerned by stigma from monkeypox