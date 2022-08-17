Senior living center resident recalls his time during the Holocaust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka senior living center heard from a man who described his life in a concentration camp.

Roman Hiszczynskyj was just five-years-old when he became a prisoner at the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. On Wednesday, August 17, he told his story and described his time there.

The event is part of a program at the Holiday Thorton Place living center for its residents to take turns telling their lifelong stories. Roman said that he wants to tell his stories so we do not forget about the Holocaust.

”Because, I am afraid a lot of people are forgetting about not only these stories, but many other stories that I think need to be repeated,” said Hiszczynskyj. “There are a lot of false stories too.”

