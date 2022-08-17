Riley County reports ‘substantial’ COVID rate

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 57 new COVID cases for Riley County between August 6 - August 12.

KDHE said Riley County’s incident rate is currently 76.8m which places it in the substantial incidence category with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. No additional deaths have been reported in Riley County. The total number of COVID-related deaths remains at 92 people.

The CDC recently updated its guidelines for quarantine and isolation guidance to help the public better protect themselves and understand their risk.

“We can’t emphasize enough that people who are sick, or who suspect they have COVID and are waiting for test results, should stay home and stay away from others. That guidance won’t change,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “People who are exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days, whether they have been vaccinated or not.”

