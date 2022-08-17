Riley Co. to burn 6,000+ ton community brush pile

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. residents could see some smoke in the sky starting Wednesday as it burns off more than 6,000 tons of brush and trees.

Riley County says the Transfer Station at 1881 Henton Rd. will burn the community brush pile starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 - weather permitting. It said the burn should take about a week to complete, during which smoke could be noticeable in the surrounding areas, including within Manhattan City limits.

“Since the last burn, we have taken in about 6,170 tons of brush and trees,” said Assistant County Engineer Evan McMillan. “That total includes more than 760 tons of debris from the June storms.”

The County noted that the controlled burn will not have an impact on normal operations at the transfer station. however, it said conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during this time. Residents should hold off on dumping limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.

According to the County, not all plant material dropped off at the station is burned - some are processed and made available to the public. It said residents can pick up woodchips, firewood and compost during business hours.

While woodchips and firewood are free, the County said the public is required to chip the wood themselves. It said compost can be bought for $20 per ton with a minimum of $10 required per purchase. Those interested should stop by the scale house near the entrance to inform attendants and get instructions.

The Riley Co. Transfer Station is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and accepts charge accounts and credit card transactions only - no cash or check transactions will be accepted.

For more information about the transfer station, call 785-565-6290.

