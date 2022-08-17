Riley Co. to burn 6,000+ ton community brush pile

FILE
FILE(DLNR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. residents could see some smoke in the sky starting Wednesday as it burns off more than 6,000 tons of brush and trees.

Riley County says the Transfer Station at 1881 Henton Rd. will burn the community brush pile starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 - weather permitting. It said the burn should take about a week to complete, during which smoke could be noticeable in the surrounding areas, including within Manhattan City limits.

“Since the last burn, we have taken in about 6,170 tons of brush and trees,” said Assistant County Engineer Evan McMillan.  “That total includes more than 760 tons of debris from the June storms.”

The County noted that the controlled burn will not have an impact on normal operations at the transfer station. however, it said conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during this time. Residents should hold off on dumping limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.

According to the County, not all plant material dropped off at the station is burned - some are processed and made available to the public. It said residents can pick up woodchips, firewood and compost during business hours.

While woodchips and firewood are free, the County said the public is required to chip the wood themselves. It said compost can be bought for $20 per ton with a minimum of $10 required per purchase. Those interested should stop by the scale house near the entrance to inform attendants and get instructions.

The Riley Co. Transfer Station is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and accepts charge accounts and credit card transactions only - no cash or check transactions will be accepted.

For more information about the transfer station, call 785-565-6290.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Washburn University gears up for new year with move-in day
FILE
Oklahoma woman sent to hospital after hydroplaning, hit by semi
Kansas Highway Patrol
No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch
FILE
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470