RCPD searches for suspect who stole phone from Manhattan man

Phone later found
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the person responsible for stealing a phone from a Manhattan man.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 1700 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 42-year-old man reported someone had stolen his OnePlus custom cellphone - costing him about $1,500.

RCPD noted that the phone was later found near the address it was stolen from.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

FILE - Dennis Pyle
Pyle worried about urgency of petition status to run for Gov.
FILE
71-year-old sent to hospital after flipping car into trees near Wildcat Creek
FILE
Manhattan woman taken to hospital for head wound after man pushes her down
Image depicting traffic cones
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects