RCPD searches for suspect who stole phone from Manhattan man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the person responsible for stealing a phone from a Manhattan man.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 1700 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 42-year-old man reported someone had stolen his OnePlus custom cellphone - costing him about $1,500.

RCPD noted that the phone was later found near the address it was stolen from.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

