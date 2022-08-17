Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

