Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.

Park Police Chief Mike Cope said a 71-year-old man had been in a hobby craft with outriggers and a sail when the boat tipped over. Witnesses on shore contacted Park Police immediately.

SCP+R noted that the call came in at 11:47 a.m., Cope responded by boat at 11:55 a.m. and the man was helped onto a Park Police boat by noon.

Cope indicated that AMR rushed the man to the hospital while Shawnee Heights Fire Department helped upright and secure the man’s boat.

SCP+R said the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.

According to the Department, the boater was released from the hospital around 2:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.