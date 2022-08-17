One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase

Robert Thornbrough
Robert Thornbrough(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after leading officers on a short chase through Topeka and wrecking the stolen motorcycle he was driving.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle driver, identified as Robert M. Thornbrough, 38, for traffic violations in the area of 10th St. and SW MacVicar.

However, TPD said Thornbrough sped off on the bike and initiated a brief chase that was called off by a supervisor. He then wrecked the motorcycle in the area of SW 7th St. and Saline where he took off running.

The Department said Thornborough was arrested a short distance away.

Once in custody, officers said they also found that the bike had been stolen but not yet reported as such.

Thornborough was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

  • Motorcycle Helmet and Eye Protection Requirements
  • Flee or Attempt to Elude LEO by Engaging in Reckless Driving
  • Possession of Opiate, Opium, Narcotic or Certain Stimulant
  • Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
  • Reckless Driving
  • Unsafe Turning or Stopping-Fail to Give Signal
  • Driving on the Left Side of the Roadway
  • Interference with LEO
  • Possession of Stolen Property between $1,500 and $25,000

Thornborough remains confined to the jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan man loses $500 when iPhone reported stolen
FILE
Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital
Defense lawyers continued calling witnesses Wednesday during Day 9 of the Dana Chandler...
Defense continues to call witnesses Wednesday in Day 9 of Dana Chandler retrial
FILE - Dennis Pyle
Pyle worried about urgency of petition status to run for Gov.