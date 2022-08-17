One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after leading officers on a short chase through Topeka and wrecking the stolen motorcycle he was driving.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle driver, identified as Robert M. Thornbrough, 38, for traffic violations in the area of 10th St. and SW MacVicar.

However, TPD said Thornbrough sped off on the bike and initiated a brief chase that was called off by a supervisor. He then wrecked the motorcycle in the area of SW 7th St. and Saline where he took off running.

The Department said Thornborough was arrested a short distance away.

Once in custody, officers said they also found that the bike had been stolen but not yet reported as such.

Thornborough was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Motorcycle Helmet and Eye Protection Requirements

Flee or Attempt to Elude LEO by Engaging in Reckless Driving

Possession of Opiate, Opium, Narcotic or Certain Stimulant

Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

Reckless Driving

Unsafe Turning or Stopping-Fail to Give Signal

Driving on the Left Side of the Roadway

Interference with LEO

Possession of Stolen Property between $1,500 and $25,000

Thornborough remains confined to the jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.