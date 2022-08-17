Oklahoma woman sent to hospital after hydroplaning, hit by semi

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was sent to a Kansas City hospital on Tuesday morning after she hydroplaned and was struck by a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area of mile marker 216 on southbound I-35 with reports of an injury accident.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Irma Castro Castro, 54, of Muskogee, Okla., had been southbound in the first lane when it hydroplaned and spun into the second lane.

KHP noted a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Dale Alan Bolton, 72, of Gardner, had been in the second lane and did not have enough time to stop resulting in a rear-end collision with the Chrysler.

The log indicated that Castro was taken to Olathe Medical Hospital with suspected minor injuries while Bolton was released with no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Washburn University gears up for new year with move-in day
FILE
Riley Co. to burn 6,000+ ton community brush pile
Kansas Highway Patrol
No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch
FILE
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470