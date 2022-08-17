Oklahoma woman sent to hospital after hydroplaning, hit by semi

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was sent to a Kansas City hospital on Tuesday morning after she hydroplaned and was struck by a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area of mile marker 216 on southbound I-35 with reports of an injury accident.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Irma Castro Castro, 54, of Muskogee, Okla., had been southbound in the first lane when it hydroplaned and spun into the second lane.

KHP noted a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Dale Alan Bolton, 72, of Gardner, had been in the second lane and did not have enough time to stop resulting in a rear-end collision with the Chrysler.

The log indicated that Castro was taken to Olathe Medical Hospital with suspected minor injuries while Bolton was released with no injuries.

