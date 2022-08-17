Officials believe two missing girls may be together

Trinity (left) and Alejandra (right) are being sought after as missing runaways who may be...
Trinity (left) and Alejandra (right) are being sought after as missing runaways who may be together on Aug. 17. 2022.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say they now have reason to believe that two missing girls may be together.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Riley Co. Police Department says it is believed that missing 15-year-old Trinity may be with a missing runaway girl from the Manhattan area.

RCPD said the Wamego Police Dept. asked for the public’s help to find trinity on Monday after she ran away from a home in Salina on Aug. 12. She is described as 5-foot-2 and was last seen with red and black hair.

Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Officials said they now have reason to believe that Trinity may be with Alejandra, a missing 16-year-old runaway from Manhattan. She is described as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and often changes the color of her hair.

Officials noted that Trinity could be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley or Junction City areas.

If anyone has information about either missing girl, they should call the Wamego Police at 785-456-9553, RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

