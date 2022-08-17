No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after two cars flipped into a ditch in Sedgwick Co. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area of mile marker 38.4 on northbound I-35 in Sedgwick Co.

When officials arrived, they said a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Scott Hasenbank, 62, of Belle Plaine, was headed north in the left lane attempting to pass a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Rudy Beck, 76, of Wellington.

However, KHP said both vehicles went into the right ditch and flipped.

KHP noted that Hasenbank was taken to St. Joseph Hospital with complaints of pain, however, Beck and his passenger, Pansy Beck, 74, of Wellington, both refused treatment at the scene.

