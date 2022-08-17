Manhattan woman taken to hospital for head wound after man pushes her down

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was taken to the hospital for a head wound after a man allegedly pushed her down according to police.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 1400 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of aggravated battery.

When officers arrived, they said a 38-year-old woman had reported that a 40-year-old man had pushed her, which caused her to fall and hit her head.

RCPD noted that the woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a cut on her head.

