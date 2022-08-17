Manhattan man loses $500 when iPhone reported stolen

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after his red iPhone was stolen on Tuesday.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 22-year-old man reported his red Apple iPhone XR had been stolen costing him about $500.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

