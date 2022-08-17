Man who left phone at grocery store strikes deal in child porn case

Gregory Seeley
Gregory Seeley(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who left his phone a Topeka grocery store, leading to a child porn charge, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court records show Gregory Seeley, 64, appeared in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, Seeley will plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of minor - possessing child pornography. In exchange, a second child sexual exploitation count and a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person will be dropped. In addition, prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, 10 years supervised release, and no fine. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and fine up to $250,000.

Authorities say Seeley accidentally left his phone at the Topeka HyVee grocery store in July 2021. When an employee looked at the phone to try to find the owner’s contact info, they saw the home screen was a photo of a naked young girl.

The case initially was filed in state district court, but Seeley later was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Sentencing is set for December 12.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

Latest News

Topeka West High School (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Hearing set to determine if Topeka West student accused of sex crimes will be prosecuted as adult
State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
Johnson leads Tyson with all counties reporting, narrow recount underway in GOP State Treasurer race
Boys & Girls Club in Manhattan to expand after-school programming
Xjohnna Hannah was charged on Tuesday (8/2/22) with child abuse and child endangerment in the...
Wichita man charged with murder in 1-year-old son’s death