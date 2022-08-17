Man who left phone at grocery store strikes deal in child porn case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who left his phone a Topeka grocery store, leading to a child porn charge, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court records show Gregory Seeley, 64, appeared in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, Seeley will plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of minor - possessing child pornography. In exchange, a second child sexual exploitation count and a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person will be dropped. In addition, prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, 10 years supervised release, and no fine. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and fine up to $250,000.

Authorities say Seeley accidentally left his phone at the Topeka HyVee grocery store in July 2021. When an employee looked at the phone to try to find the owner’s contact info, they saw the home screen was a photo of a naked young girl.

The case initially was filed in state district court, but Seeley later was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Sentencing is set for December 12.

