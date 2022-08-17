Larned man passes away after vehicle hits tree in highway ditch

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Larned man passed away after his vehicle hit a tree when he overcorrected on a Kansas Highway on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area mile marker 13 on southbound K-19 Highway.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Clifton Wade Rodriguez, 35, of Larned, had been headed south on the highway when his vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch.

KHP said Rodriguez then overcorrected and went into the east ditch where his vehicle hit a tree.

According to the log, Rodriguez was rushed to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries, however, hospital staff pronounced him dead early Wednesday morning.

The log also indicates that Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.