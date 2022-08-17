Larned man passes away after vehicle hits tree in highway ditch

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Larned man passed away after his vehicle hit a tree when he overcorrected on a Kansas Highway on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area mile marker 13 on southbound K-19 Highway.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Clifton Wade Rodriguez, 35, of Larned, had been headed south on the highway when his vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch.

KHP said Rodriguez then overcorrected and went into the east ditch where his vehicle hit a tree.

According to the log, Rodriguez was rushed to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries, however, hospital staff pronounced him dead early Wednesday morning.

The log also indicates that Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

FILE
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470
13 News This Morning At 6AM
80s the rest of the week with comfortable humidity levels especially for August standards
A nice day with decreasing clouds
And Gabby Grace will be swimming for University of Nebraska this fall.
Jumping in to honor Gabby and Isaac from the Topeka Swim Association